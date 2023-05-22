Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County investigating Saturday night shooting on Oak Street

A juvenile was shot and wounded in Saturday night incident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Saturday evening on Oak Street.

They say at 5:00 p.m. last night, deputies responded to the 400 Block of Oak Street in reference to shots fired with one person down.

Upon arrival, they say they found a male juvenile victim with at least one gunshot wound and were transported to a local hospital, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While this is still under investigation and no other information is available, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

