Richmond County investigating Saturday night shooting on Oak Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Saturday evening on Oak Street.

They say at 5:00 p.m. last night, deputies responded to the 400 Block of Oak Street in reference to shots fired with one person down.

Upon arrival, they say they found a male juvenile victim with at least one gunshot wound and were transported to a local hospital, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While this is still under investigation and no other information is available, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.