Augusta elementary class reads comic about Golden Blocks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember News 12 telling you about comic books that local artists centered around the Golden Blocks and prominent historical figures.

Now those books are complete and a fourth-grade class at Monte Sano Elementary School is among the first to try them out.

The goal is to teach students and get them connected with local history.

Rufus Moore, the teacher of the class, said he noticed his students typically respond better to lessons with comics and graphic novels.

He was excited for the opportunity to teach his students with these local comic books and get them excited.

“With the comics it makes them feel like they’re having fun while they’re learning,” said Moore. “‘It helps them appreciate their community a whole lot more and to know that great things don’t just happen elsewhere but right here, right in their area, right here amongst their people, that there’s a lot of significant things, a lot of noteworthy things that happened.”

Augusta University and Lucy C. Laney Museum for Black History teamed up to create the comic book series about the Golden blocks.

The Golden Blocks were like the Black Wall Street for the African American community back in the early 20s, during the peak of segregation.

The first comic book is centered around Lucy C. Laney and there are more books in the works.

The next books are expected to feature John Tutt and C.T. Walker.

