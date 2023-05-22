Police looking to identify who robbed Swainsboro convenience store

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store with a knife on Friday night, according to authorities.

Authorities say a man entered the Summertown Food Mart in Swainsboro around 8:50 p.m., dressed in dark clothing, white shoes, white gloves, a ballcap, and a mask.

He ordered the clerk to take the money from the cash register while threatening her with a butcher knife, deputies say, then quickly departed the store and walked south. He turned left, crossed the road, and ran into the woods, deputies say.

The suspect is wanted for armed robbery, according to authorities.

If you have traveled through Summertown during this time and observed anything suspicious, please call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526.

