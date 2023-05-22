Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 20, leading to major slowdowns ahead of rush hour.

Just after 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said its traffic division was at eastbound I-20 near mile marker 197, just east of the Walton Way entrance ramp.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The tractor-trailer was hauling gravel when it overturned, spilling its cargo, oil and diesel fuel onto the roadway.

The entrance ramp was been closed, and there’s potential that all eastbound lanes have to be closed, deputies said. Only two lanes of eastbound I-20 were open as of 4 p.m.

Cleanup will take quote a while, and all motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.