Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Overturned big-rig tangles I-20 traffic in Augusta

A tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 20, leading to major slowdowns ahead of rush hour.
By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 20, leading to major slowdowns ahead of rush hour.

Just after 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said its traffic division was at eastbound I-20 near mile marker 197, just east of the Walton Way entrance ramp.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The tractor-trailer was hauling gravel when it overturned, spilling its cargo, oil and diesel fuel onto the roadway.

The entrance ramp was been closed, and there’s potential that all eastbound lanes have to be closed, deputies said. Only two lanes of eastbound I-20 were open as of 4 p.m.

Cleanup will take quote a while, and all motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person charged, and another taken to the hospital, after accident on I-520 and US-1
1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Alexcia Wilson
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing teen
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire draws deputies to food store on Olive Road
File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County

Latest News

Columbia Co. students receive Johns Award
Giveit4Ward is back and this time they are visiting Kingdom Kreations Academy in Martinez.
Giveit4Ward returns with act of kindness for local principal
A look at problems from overturned big-rig on I-20
Former mayor and team raise $50K for Georgia Cancer Center
Richmond County elementary class reads comic about Golden Blocks