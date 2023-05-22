Lawn mower thieves roll through Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves have cut a path through Columbia County, stealing lawn mowers during multiple thefts in the past few days.

The most brazen theft happened during broad daylight in the 4000 block of busy Riverwatch Parkway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft wasn’t reported until Friday, but video surveillance revealed the theft happened May 13 after a man and woman arrived at the property.

The 48-year-old victim said surveillance caught images of the thieves as well as the vehicle they used, as well as its license plate.

The other thefts were also reported Friday:

A 35-year-old resident of the 4200 block of Wheeler Road in Martinez said someone stole a lawn mower that she’d chained to the side of her house. She saw it the night before, but the chain had been broken and the lawn mower was gone when she woke up Friday.

In the Harlem area, a resident of the 500 block of Peri Leigh Road said someone stole a lawn mower that was near the front porch of a home. The Honda push mower belonged to a 66-year-old grandmother and was stolen between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The grandma told deputies she definitely wants to prosecute.

Even a church wasn’t safe. The thieves struck New Passion Church at 4220 Belair Frontage Road sometime before noon Friday. These thieves didn’t just take the lawn equipment but also the entire 28-foot trailer it was stored in.



