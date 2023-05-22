Independent autopsy released on Fulton inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorneys and supporters of an inmate allegedly “eaten alive” by bed bugs last year inside the Fulton County Jail called Lashawn Thompson’s death “one of the most deplorable in-custody deaths in the history of America.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump led a news conference Monday in which he unveiled an independent autopsy that, supporters said, showed Thompson died from a fatal cardiac arrythmia due to dehydration, rapid weight loss, severe neglect and decompensating and untreated schizophrenia.

“This is inexcusable,” another attorney, Michael Harper, said. “This cannot happen in Fulton County.”

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, chair of pathology at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, now a civil rights activist, paid for the autopsy, Crump said.

“This was not a natural death,” Crump said. He cited the autopsy’s findings that Thompson’s death was caused by severe neglect, untreated schizophrenia, poor living conditions, malnutrition and weight loss, dehydration and body-insect infestation.

Thompson, 35, was found dead in his jail cell in September after being in the Fulton jail for three months on a misdemeanor battery charge. He had been housed in the psychiatric wing of the jail because of mental health issues.

The death prompted Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to force out three top jail administrators.

Crump called the Fulton jail “a torture chamber” and that Thompson was “neglected to death. A postmortem toxicology showed negative results for schizophrenia medication/treatment.”

Crump also said a lawsuit has not been filed in the case.

Crump and Harper were joined Monday by Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs and Rev. Jamal Bryant.

Griggs said his organization has three demands: “Make this family whole. Someone needs to be charged. Policy and legislation must be made to prevent this from ever happening again.”

