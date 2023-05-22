Giveit4Ward returns with act of kindness for local principal

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giveit4Ward is back and this time they are visiting Kingdom Kreations Academy in Martinez.

It’s a private school with 14 kids created by a former public middle school teacher about two and a half years ago. They’re still working on getting off the ground, so this donation means a lot to them.

Candye Smith is rolling her wagon into Kingdom Kreations Academy.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been following her on Facebook, and I see the wonderful job she does with the young boys,” said Smith.

This surprise is for DeShawn Wright, teacher, principal, and founder of Kingdom Kreations Academy.

Giveit4Ward is giving $500 and a wagon full of stuff.

“I did not see it coming, but I’m a very spiritual person so I’ve been feeling like something big was gonna happen, and I’ve just been praying that it was gonna be something good,” said Wright.

Wright is a former public middle school teacher.

A few years ago, she followed her dream and started her own school.

“I thought, if there’s something a little different, we can do to reach those children that are kind of falling between the gaps, then let’s try to do something a little different,” said Wright.

Wright says this gift will help them continue to grow.

“Sometimes I am doing stuff out of my own pocket to fund and make sure that we have everything that we need, so yes, every little bit helps, and we are extremely grateful,” she said.

Smith says it feels good seeing what this means to them.

“It means a lot. It means a lot. You saw their faces, and you never know where Giveit4Ward could show up next, so get ready,” said Smith.

Smith says she is planning another surprise for next month.

