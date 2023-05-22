Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia NAACP supports Florida travel advisory

By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The NAACP has issued a travel advisory to Florida for people of color in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies.

The organization called the state ‘hostile’ for Black Americans.

Gov. DeSantis is taking on what he calls ‘woke ideologies’ by banning certain race-based teachings.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told Atlanta News First they are supporting the travel warning.

“The first steps towards making sure we protect our history, our diversity, and inclusion, our civil rights we fought so hard for … people in government need to understand that racist rhetoric will provide for strong consequences,” Griggs said. “I think Florida is learning today.”

Griggs said the advisory shows that hate is not good for business, calling it a strong message for Governor DeSantis and governors around the country.

“I plan on going to the beaches in Savannah, the mountains in North Georgia, the beaches in Alabama,” he said. “I’m not going to Florida.”

