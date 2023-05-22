Ga., S.C. gas price averages continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina prices continue to rise over the past week for the second week in a row, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has stayed the same over the past week, at the price of $3.26, AAA says.

However, Augusta’s gas price average has increased by five cents making the price $3.34, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price is still 28 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says, “In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower.”

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.17, which has increased by two cents from last week, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices increased by three cents, making the price $3.25 per gallon.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has stayed the same over the past week at $3.54 per gallon.

“I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last,” De Haan says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.