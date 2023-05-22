Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former mayor and team raise $50K for Georgia Cancer Center

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver and his team has raised more than $50,000, including a $20,000 donation from a single donor.
By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $50,000 was raised for the Georgia Cancer Center.

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver was diagnosed with cancer and stepped in to help raise money in the fight.

While his prognosis is good, Copenhaver says he realized he could use his platform to raise money for others who may not be as fortunate.

MORE | Aiken city leaders to receive update on proposed tiny home community

He organized a team to take part in the Unite to Fight fundraiser. His team has raised more than $50,000, including a $20,000 donation from a single donor, TR Reddy.

All proceeds raised will go to the Georgia Cancer Center.

“The Georgia Cancer Center really helps provide access to people who might not be as fortunate as me, and that’s crucial,” he said.

Jorge Cortes is the director of the Georgia Cancer Center. He says this money will help provide services that insurance doesn’t cover.

“Fighting cancer is so stressful ... so anxiety provoking. It helps us provide everything around diagnosing and treating the cancer, to provide them the best possible outcome,” said Cortes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person charged, and another taken to the hospital, after accident on I-520 and US-1
1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Alexcia Wilson
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing teen
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire draws deputies to food store on Olive Road
File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County

Latest News

Columbia Co. students receive Johns Award
Giveit4Ward is back and this time they are visiting Kingdom Kreations Academy in Martinez.
Giveit4Ward returns with act of kindness for local principal
A look at problems from overturned big-rig on I-20
Former mayor and team raise $50K for Georgia Cancer Center
Richmond County elementary class reads comic about Golden Blocks