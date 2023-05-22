Former mayor and team raise $50K for Georgia Cancer Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $50,000 was raised for the Georgia Cancer Center.

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver was diagnosed with cancer and stepped in to help raise money in the fight.

While his prognosis is good, Copenhaver says he realized he could use his platform to raise money for others who may not be as fortunate.

He organized a team to take part in the Unite to Fight fundraiser. His team has raised more than $50,000, including a $20,000 donation from a single donor, TR Reddy.

All proceeds raised will go to the Georgia Cancer Center.

“The Georgia Cancer Center really helps provide access to people who might not be as fortunate as me, and that’s crucial,” he said.

Jorge Cortes is the director of the Georgia Cancer Center. He says this money will help provide services that insurance doesn’t cover.

“Fighting cancer is so stressful ... so anxiety provoking. It helps us provide everything around diagnosing and treating the cancer, to provide them the best possible outcome,” said Cortes.

