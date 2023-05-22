Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in Augusta parking garage

Ex-deputy's relationship with murder victim
By Steve Byerly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — A former Richmond County deputy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his girlfriend in June 2020.

In addition to his life sentence, Jason Cunningham faces five years in confinement for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The victim was 37-year-old Nicole Harrington of Florida, who was survived by her three children.

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life,” Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said. “According to the defendant, he shot the victim for insulting the size of his manhood.”

Williams said Cunningham shot her in the back of the head, leaving her for dead in a parking garage elevator.

From left: Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington
From left: Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington(Contributed)

Cunningham was then involved in an almost eight-hour standoff with authorities before ultimately being taken into custody.

An affidavit stated that Cunningham told investigators he was having an affair with the victim and went to meet her in the parking lot to end it. He said she “became irate,” and the two started to argue. He said she was loud, and he “didn’t know what to do.” He confessed to shooting her in the back of the head as she got into the elevator.

Most Read

1 person charged, and another taken to the hospital, after accident on I-520 and US-1
1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Alexcia Wilson
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing teen
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire draws deputies to food store on Olive Road
File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County

Latest News

Giveit4Ward returns with act of kindness for local principal
$4.4M comes to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, Kroc Center
South Carolina, Georgia hold key roles for 2024 election
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed
What the Tech: App of the day, ChatGPT