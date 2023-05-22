Ex-deputy gets prison for murder of girlfriend in Augusta parking garage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — A former Richmond County deputy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his girlfriend in June 2020 .

In addition to his life sentence, Jason Cunningham faces five years in confinement for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim was 37-year-old Nicole Harrington of Florida, who was survived by her three children.

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life,” Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said. “According to the defendant, he shot the victim for insulting the size of his manhood.”

Williams said Cunningham shot her in the back of the head, leaving her for dead in a parking garage elevator.

From left: Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington (Contributed)

Cunningham was then involved in an almost eight-hour standoff with authorities before ultimately being taken into custody.

An affidavit stated that Cunningham told investigators he was having an affair with the victim and went to meet her in the parking lot to end it. He said she “became irate,” and the two started to argue. He said she was loud, and he “didn’t know what to do.” He confessed to shooting her in the back of the head as she got into the elevator.