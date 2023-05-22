Drivers accused of fleeing after crashes in Davisboro, North Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers fled the scene after separate wrecks in Davisboro, Ga., and North Augusta, S.C., according to authorities.

On Monday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was helping search for a suspect who allegedly fled after a police vehicle crashed during a pursuit, according to authorities.

During the chase, a Davisboro police vehicle crashed and the suspect fled on foot in the area of Tatum Street, officials said.

The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the crash, according to officials.

It happened several hours after another crash led to a successful search in North Augusta after a wreck at Interstate 520 and U.S. 1.

Authorities say two cars were involved in the wreck before 7:30 p.m., and one of the drivers fled on foot.

North Augusta Public Safety immediately deployed a police dog with tracking abilities, and the suspect was soon found and arrested.

According to Lt. Junior Johnson with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the driver will be charged with leaving the scene.

Authorities say another person was taken to an emergency room for injuries that were not life-threatening.

