Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect another cloudy day today, as the cool front that passed through Sunday morning stalls across southern Georgia keeping our area covered in clouds with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will remain well below average for May with highs struggling to the 80 degree mark. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 6 to 11 mph.

Another cool air wedge builds into the area Tuesday, as cool high pressure near the surface builds in from the northeast “wedging” cool air underneath milder air just above the surface causing cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions. Scattered showers are also possible with high temperatures about 15 degrees below average in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

The sun finally makes an appearance Wednesday, but temperatures will remain well below average Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday warming into the lower to middle 80s. The air mass will be very dry Thursday and Friday, so mornings will be on the cool side with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the weather looks great with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday and highs in the middle 80s and morning lows in the lower to middle 50s Saturday morning and upper 50s Sunday morning.

