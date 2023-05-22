Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Unsettled weather pattern through Tuesday. Below average highs all week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect another cloudy day today, as the cool front that passed through Sunday morning stalls across southern Georgia keeping our area covered in clouds with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will remain well below average for May with highs struggling to the 80 degree mark. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 6 to 11 mph.

Another cool air wedge builds into the area Tuesday, as cool high pressure near the surface builds in from the northeast “wedging” cool air underneath milder air just above the surface causing cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions. Scattered showers are also possible with high temperatures about 15 degrees below average in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

The sun finally makes an appearance Wednesday, but temperatures will remain well below average Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday warming into the lower to middle 80s. The air mass will be very dry Thursday and Friday, so mornings will be on the cool side with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the weather looks great with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday and highs in the middle 80s and morning lows in the lower to middle 50s Saturday morning and upper 50s Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexcia Wilson
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County
1 person charged, and another taken to the hospital, after accident on I-520 and US-1
1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire draws deputies to food store on Olive Road

Latest News

Soggy Start To The Week, Clearing Wednesday, Cooler Week
RAIN CHANCES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your CSRA forecast for Sunday, 5/21/2023.
5/21/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your CSRA forecast for Sunday, 5/21/2023.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still