Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Unsettled weather pattern through Tuesday. Below average highs all week.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front south of the CSRA will lead to a steady northeast wind the next few days keeping temperatures cooler than average and skies cloudy until Wednesday afternoon. Light showers and sprinkles will be possible this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s by early Tuesday.

Another cool air wedge builds into the area Tuesday, as cool high pressure near the surface builds in from the northeast “wedging” cool air underneath milder air just above the surface causing cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions. Scattered showers are also possible all day long with high temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average in the lower to mid-70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

The sun finally makes an appearance Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain well below average Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Looking drier Thursday and Friday with morning lows on the cooler side in the middle to upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 5-10 mph Thursday, but get breezier Friday between 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, the weather looks mostly dry with cooler than average temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-70s Saturday, but get warmer Sunday with highs near 80. A few stray showers are possible both days this weekend, but keep your outdoor plans - rain looks minimal.

On and off showers are possible all day long Tuesday. Most of the rain chances clear out by Wednesday afternoon.(WRDW)

