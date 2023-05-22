Crews on scene of crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews are responding to a scene of a crash with injuries on Gordon Highway early Monday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two East bound lanes of Gordon Highway are blocked off from gate 1 of Fort Gordon to Barton Chapel Road.

Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the accident and all three drivers of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene of the accident diverting traffic and an investigation into the accident is underway.

