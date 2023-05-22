Submit Photos/Videos
City of Augusta plagued by more computer problems

Computer network
Computer network(Joerg Sarbach | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is experiencing a new round of computer problems.

The city said Monday it’s having “technical difficulties, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems.”

Departments working to put processes in place to allow business to continue as much as possible, city officials said.

City officials say they’re working to investigate the source of this disruption and fix it.

“At this point, this issue appears to be separate from the network outage last week,” the city said in a statement, “but the investigation is still ongoing.”

Last week, the city experienced about 24 hours of network issues that causes problems on systems across the city government. The systems were restored by Thursday afternoon.

