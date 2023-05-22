Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Charges dismissed against ex-public works official in Flint, Michigan, water scandal

Howard Croft had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.
Howard Croft had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed charges Monday against a former local official in Flint, the last of nine people to benefit from a state Supreme Court decision that struck down a series of indictments in the city’s lead-in-water scandal.

Howard Croft was public works director when state-appointed managers in 2014 switched Flint’s water source to the Flint River. The water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion on old pipes, a disastrous decision that caused lead to contaminate the system for at least 18 months.

Croft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. But the state Supreme Court in 2022 said a one-judge grand jury can’t issue indictments.

Judge William Crawford dismissed the case against Croft, who had pleaded not guilty.

“Today’s dismissal, after years of an unnecessary, costly and misguided prosecution, is both the legally correct and just outcome for Mr. Croft,” defense attorney Alex Rusek said.

Despite the court’s unanimous decision nearly a year ago, the attorney general’s office has been trying to keep charges alive against nine people, including former Gov. Rick Snyder, claiming the cases could simply be refiled in another form.

It’s been a losing argument so far, but state prosecutors still haven’t given up. They’re trying to get the Supreme Court to take yet another look. Appeals are pending.

Flint returned to a regional water system in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person charged, and another taken to the hospital, after accident on I-520 and US-1
1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Alexcia Wilson
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing teen
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Gunfire draws deputies to food store on Olive Road
File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County

Latest News

Giveit4Ward returns with act of kindness for local principal
$4.4M comes to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, Kroc Center
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt ceiling as White House negotiation with McCarthy underway
South Carolina, Georgia hold key roles for 2024 election
FILE PHOTO - The bodies were found by police in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of...
Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located