Aiken city leaders to receive update on proposed tiny home community

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - President of Aiken County Homeless Housing George Clare will update the Aiken City Council about their plans and operating principles for the proposed tiny home community.

The group is asking the city to modify the zoning ordinance to allow smaller tiny home dwellings, identify an approval process for the proposed community, partner with Aiken County Homeless Housing to obtain land and permission, and discuss a portion of land in Gloverville for the first community.

Clare wants to propose a plan to bring around 25 tiny homes on about two acres of land. The plans show a fenced community with a meeting room, laundry, basketball court, and picnic tables.

His presentation includes reasons why the group believes the city should help the homeless. It includes religious, humanist, community spirit, and business concerns.

In the presentation, he lays out the organization’s plan for success: obtain city endorsement, find and obtain land, developed the site, build the tiny homes, and deed to the operations organization.

