$4.4M comes to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, Kroc Center

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week News 12 told you about how millions are going to local projects to improve the quality of life in places impacted by the pandemic.

The money will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Kroc Center.

Years of planning are coming to life in the Harrisburg Community thanks to $4.4 million evenly split between these two projects.

While it’s visually reviving these outdoor spots, the hope is that it inspires more in the community to stick around and get involved.

It’s a soon-to-be multiplex for a number of activities, but really a way to bring the community together.

MORE | Former mayor and team raise $50K for Georgia Cancer Center

“The sports is like the deserts, right? But once we get them in, we get them to learn about our mentoring programs, our academic support programs, our healthy lifestyle programs,” said Jeremy Mccoy, director of club experience at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta.

The outdoor complex is years in the making, but they got a $2.2 million surprise from Governor Kemp’s announcement last week.

They applied for the grant back in October of last year and were expecting to hear back in January, putting in faith that things would eventually work out.

Kim Evans, president, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, said: “Started, I guess it was in March, but we were allowed to start if we thought we could get it done. So, this will definitely give me more nights of sleep.”

Now there will soon be fields for baseball, football, soccer, pickleball, putting green, and more by this fall.

MORE | Aiken city leaders to receive update on proposed tiny home community

Carlos Daniels, director of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, said: “Operationally for us, it’s definitely going to allow us to expand the number of kids that we serve.”

Just down the street, $2.2 million, also from Kemp, will go to putting more life into this field at the Kroc Center.

Derek Dugan, director of development for Salvation Army of Augusta, said: “To establish recreational fields, walking track, and to really enhance the view around the former Chaffee Park, which is now Ann Boardman Park.”

More for a community that wants to move past these worn-down scars.

Mccoy said: “It’s just a good way to get the whole Harrisburg community involved.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

