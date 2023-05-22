Submit Photos/Videos
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say

Press conference held by the Atlanta fire department about crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a partial collapse involving a crane at a building under construction, according to Atlanta Fire officials. They said everyone has been accounted for.

It happened Monday afternoon at a location along the 1000 block of Spring Street. According to a website for the building under construction, it is a 26-story tower.

A one-block radius around the building has been evacuated, including an apartment complex.

West Peachtree Street between 10th Street and 12th Street will remain closed for a minimum of 12 hours, according to the Midtown Neighborhood Association.

A witness in an adjacent building said they felt their building shake and heard a boom when the incident happened. She said moments later, they were all asked to evacuate.

A fire spokesperson said it happened between the 9th and 10th floors. He said the crane is still standing, but a component fell from the top of it onto a portion of the building. Crews are waiting for building engineers and the owner of the crane to come on site.

Video from the Atlanta News First drone shows the area where the believed collapse took place and the damage:

A crane in Midtown Atlanta failed on Monday causing a partial building collapse, fire officials said.

Motorists should avoid the area. Spring Street and West Peachtree Street are both closed between 10th Street and 12th Street. The Midtown Neighbors’ Association said West Peachtree Street will likely be closed for at least 12 hours.

There have been several crane and construction incidents in the Midtown area over the past several years.

In September of 2020, seven workers were injured in when a parking garage collapsed at what is now Emory Hospital Midtown.

In February of 2021, crews spent two days working to stabilize a crane at West Peachtree and 13th Street at what is now

Return to Atlanta News First for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

