2 people die, 3 seriously hurt in separate wrecks across region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people in the region died in traffic when their vehicles hit trees, plus three people suffered serious injuries in an Augusta wreck that shut down part of Gordon Highway.

The three-vehicle crash on Gordon Highway was reported early Monday.

All three drivers involved in the crash were sent to hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash closed the two eastbound lanes of the highway for nearly two hours between Gate 1 of Fort Gordon and Barton Chapel Road.

On the other side of the Savannah River, two people were killed in weekend wrecks.

The first crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Denny Highway near Bridle Path Road in Saluda.

A 2006 Scion coupe was traveling southwest when it veered off the right side of the highway before overcorrecting.

The car then went off the left side of the highway, hit a tree and rolled over, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

Sarah Nichole Stone, 34, of Prosperity died at the scene. She was the only occupant.

A similar crash happened Saturday night in Orangeburg County.

Around 8:30 p.m., a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling on U.S. Highway 321 five miles north of Orangeburg when it crashed into a tree after traveling off the left side of the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

