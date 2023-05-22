1 unidentified victim dies after crashing into tree in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash has killed one victim after running into a tree on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that on May 20, around 8:30 p.m. the vehicle was traveling on U.S. Highway 321, five miles north of Orangeburg when it crashed into a tree after traveling off the left side of the road, authorities say.

The unidentified victim drove a 2006 Chrysler 300, officials say.

According to authorities, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and coroner’s office are investigating at this time.

