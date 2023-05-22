1 person charged after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety has charged a driver after trying to flee the scene of an accident on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Just after 7:30 p.m., News 12 received a tip about an accident blocking Jefferson Davis Highway.

After reaching out to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, they confirmed that dispatch responded to a wreck at the intersection of I-520 and US-1.

They say the South Carolina Highway Patrol was also on scene.

They say two cars were involved in the wreck and one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

North Augusta Public Safety immediately deployed a patrol canine with tracking abilities, and with the assistance of the canine, officers were able to take the subject into custody without further incident.

According to Lt. Junior Johnson with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the driver will be charged with leaving the scene.

They say another person was transported to the ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

While it’s still unclear how the accident occurred or the name of the driver charged, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.