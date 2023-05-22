Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on East Taylor Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting that happened just a little over half mile from where the mass shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road occurred.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was on the 200 block of East Taylor Street.

Upon arrival, deputies located three victims, two adults and one child.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An 11-year-old child was transported to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022.

