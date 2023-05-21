Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation shooting at graduation party

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a graduation party early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 12:40 a.m., deputies responded to a call about shots fired at a graduation party on the 2200 block of Jackson Church Road.

There they found a victim who had been shot.

Deputies said, the 22 year old victim was driven to Washington County Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim was later transferred to an Augusta area hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

