Harlem welcomes home the newly dubbed GHSA 3A State Champs

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday fans, and families packed the streets of Harlem to celebrate an end to a historic season.

As the bus rolled into Harlem, fans stood waiting for them to open the doors to welcome home the 2023 GHSA 3A State Champions. While time has passed since their last state win, the community support surrounding the Harlem baseball program has only grown stronger.

