ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After being placed on a list of 500 Americans who were banned from entering Russia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded on Saturday by saying h,e is “honored.”

He released a statement on Saturday saying he had no plans of traveling to Russia.

While I was previously unaware of my anti-Russian activities, I accept the verdict of Russia, whose commitment to truth, justice, and the rule of law speaks for itself,” said Raffensperger. I can see where my commitment to free, fair, and accurate elections, my tendency to speak truth to power, and strong stance against war crimes would offend President Putin’s sensibilities. I accept that I’m not their cup of Russian tea. My inclusion on this list is deserved, and I appreciate them thinking of me.

