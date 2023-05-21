Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fatal collision in Saluda County

One person is dead after crashing into a tree
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after colliding with a tree, Saturday evening.

At 4:10 p.m., a driver in a 2006 Scion Coupe was traveling west on SC 194 when they drove off the right side of the road and then overcorrected to the left, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

After the driver overcorrected, he says they then crashed into a tree and died at the scene.

He says this crash is still under investigation.

While we’re still working on finding out more about the deceased, stick with News 12 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
Fair Brown Patterson
Waynesboro senior accused of running crack house
Tasha Lawrence
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him

Latest News

16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen in Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teen
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
One person injured following shooting in Aiken County
Hot dog festival
Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener