Fatal collision in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after colliding with a tree, Saturday evening.

At 4:10 p.m., a driver in a 2006 Scion Coupe was traveling west on SC 194 when they drove off the right side of the road and then overcorrected to the left, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

After the driver overcorrected, he says they then crashed into a tree and died at the scene.

He says this crash is still under investigation.

While we’re still working on finding out more about the deceased, stick with News 12 as more information becomes available.

