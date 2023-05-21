Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain moves in tonight, but the greatest chance of rain does not arrive until after midnight, so the weather should cooperate for Thunder Over Evans festivities at Evans Town Center tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 70s through sunset dipping into the middle to upper 60s overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Clouds and scattered showers linger Sunday which will keep high temperatures below average in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph. There is a 50 percent chance for showers and storms through Sunday evening.

The same cold front will sit stationary for the first half of the workweek keeping clouds, a small chance of rain, and cooler than average temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be several degrees below average for late May with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows on the cool side in the middle 50s.

Another front moves in by the weekend dropping highs back into the upper 70s Saturday with the chance for isolated shower activity. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

