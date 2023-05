GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

Sawyer Johnson, 16 (wrdw)

Sawyer Johnson is a sixteen year old white male who was last seen in the Girard area wearing a hoodie and blue or red jeans.

If you see him you are encouraged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

