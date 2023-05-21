Aiken, Strom Thurmond title in track & field state championships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -In the race for SCHSL 4A State Championship for track & field, Aiken dominated the competition.

The girls 4X100m relay won by 2 thousandths of a second to place first, the boys relay came in fourth.

Aiken’s Eliza King won the girls javelin for the third year in a row and set a new state record with 156-02.00. Luke Fundak placed second in boys.

The Hornet’s Braylon Staley sat at the top of the podium in the 200m with a 21.63 time, he also nabbed first in the triple jump.

Over in 2A, track & field, Strom Thurmond’s Chase Brightharp won state with a throw of 48 feet and 7 inches, he is the boys shot put champion.

The Rebs had 17 athletes qualify for state. Gregory Bryant won both the boys 100 meter and 200 meter dash, he clocked 10.86 in the 100, 21.92 in the 200.

