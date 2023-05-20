Submit Photos/Videos
Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

