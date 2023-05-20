Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teen

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a teen who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on the 4200 Block of Seago Road in Hephzibah.

They say she was last seen leaving on foot in an unknown direction, wearing a tan or white shirt and gray shorts.

She is reported as 5′6 and 156 pounds.

If you have any information on Alexcia Wilson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

