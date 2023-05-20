Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teen

16-year-old Alexcia Wilson last seen in Hephzibah
16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen in Hephzibah
16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen in Hephzibah(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a teen who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on the 4200 Block of Seago Road in Hephzibah.

They say she was last seen leaving on foot in an unknown direction, wearing a tan or white shirt and gray shorts.

She is reported as 5′6 and 156 pounds.

If you have any information on Alexcia Wilson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
McDuffie County Sheriff's Office
30-year-old pedestrian identified after death by vehicle in Thomson
Tasha Lawrence
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him

Latest News

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
One person injured following shooting in Aiken County
Hot dog festival
Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener
Harlem High baseball win first state title since 1986