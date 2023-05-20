Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police arrest PETA activists during Shrine Circus’ performance in Cobb County

PETA activist arrested
PETA activist arrested(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested two PETA activists at a protest against Yaarab Shrine Circus’ use of elephants and other animals Saturday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

PETA members chained themselves for about 30 minutes to the front gate of the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, blocking the driveway entrance during the Yaarab Shrine Circus’ performance, stated in a press release from PETA.

“Elephants should be with their families in nature, but those exploited by the Yaarab Shriners are chained and forced to perform trick after trick under the constant threat of punishment,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging the Yaarab Shrine to stop promoting big-time cruelty under the big top.”

The arrested PETA activists were reportedly charged with trespassing, the press release stated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
Fair Brown Patterson
Waynesboro senior accused of running crack house
Tasha Lawrence
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him

Latest News

File image
1 person killed when car slams into tree in Saluda County
If an overdose were to happen on school grounds, a nurse or any school employee can administer...
House Bill adds Narcan to list of lifesaving medications in schools
South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth...
SC Republicans hear pitches from 2024 candidates, reelect state party chairman
16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen in Hephzibah
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teen