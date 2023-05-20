One person injured following shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was in a shooting Friday night in Aiken County.

According to deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Clearwater Road and Pineview Drive.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies said the victim was in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects left the scene before deputies arrived but they were all described as black men wearing white tee shirts. However, no other information was given about their identities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRDW News 12 as we work to learn more.

