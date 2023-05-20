Harlem High baseball win first state title since 1986

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem baseball made history on a Friday night in Rome, Georgia.

The Bulldogs faced off against Ringgold for the GHSA Class AAA State Championship, their first trip back since 1999.

Harlem found themselves down in the bottom of the sixth, 3-2. The Dawgs made a last-ditch effort in the top of seven to take game one with a three-run inning, 5-2.

In game two, it was a little closer than they preferred. Ringgold and Harlem sat at one-a-piece in the bottom of fifth. Sophomore Will Holder put up the sacrifice fly to bring a sole runner in to break even.

The Bulldogs held out until the end, taking game two, 2-1.

It is their first state championship title since 1986.

