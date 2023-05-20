Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger again Saturday, keeping temperatures on the mild side for May, but rain will return Saturday night as a cool front slides into the area. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 80 degrees with winds from the north at 3 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Rain moves in tonight, but the greatest chance of rain does not arrive until after midnight, so the weather should cooperate for Thunder Over Evans festivities at Evans Town Center tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 70s through sunset dipping into the middle to upper 60s overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Clouds and scattered showers linger Sunday which will keep high temperatures below average in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

The same cool front will sit stationary for the first half of the workweek keeping clouds, a small chance of rain, and cooler than average temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday.

Sunny skies return Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be several degrees below average for late May with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows on the cool side in the middle 50s.

Staying dry tonight and most of Saturday - showers and storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

