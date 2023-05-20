Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Staying dry tonight Saturday. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.
Staying dry tonight through Saturday afternoon - but a few showers and storms will be possible later Saturday evening into Sunday.
By Chris Still
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger again Saturday, keeping temperatures on the mild side for May, but rain will return Saturday night as a cool front slides into the area. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 80 degrees with winds from the north at 3 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Rain moves in tonight, but the greatest chance of rain does not arrive until after midnight, so the weather should cooperate for Thunder Over Evans festivities at Evans Town Center tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 70s through sunset dipping into the middle to upper 60s overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Clouds and scattered showers linger Sunday which will keep high temperatures below average in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

The same cool front will sit stationary for the first half of the workweek keeping clouds, a small chance of rain, and cooler than average temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday.

Sunny skies return Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be several degrees below average for late May with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows on the cool side in the middle 50s.

Staying dry tonight and most of Saturday - showers and storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
McDuffie County Sheriff's Office
30-year-old pedestrian identified after death by vehicle in Thomson
Tasha Lawrence
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store

Latest News

Staying dry tonight through Saturday afternoon - but a few showers and storms will be possible...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry tonight through Saturday afternoon - but a few showers and storms will be possible...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
Staying dry tonight and most of Saturday - but storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday.
Riley's 4 PM Forecast
Thunder Over Evans
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino