Aiken County motorcycle crash results in delayed death

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision from April resulted in the death of one rider.

On Friday, authorities announced that the accident involving two vehicles occurred on April 26 around 11:12 p.m. on I-20 near mile marker 1.

MORE | 30-year-old pedestrian identified after death by vehicle in Thomson

The first vehicle was a Mercury Sedan and had no injuries, officials say. The driver of the 2003 Victory Motorcycle was transported to Augusta University, where they later died.

Troopers say the sedan was disabled on 1-20 when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

