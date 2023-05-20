3 weeks late but right on time, Georgia farmers prep for peach season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a place in Georgia where 5 generations of a family’s history grow through the roots and out the branches of trees.

”My great great grandfather farmed the land back then. It was a crop farm back then it became a dairy farm,” said Jake Carter owner of Southern Belle Farm, “We have a little over 20 acres of peach trees.”

Jake Carter grew up on this land, now the Henry County property is an agritourism farm, attracting thousands of people A DAY on the weekends.

“Although strawberry season is still going strong, we would be rolling into peach season now. Obviously, because of mother nature sending curve balls our way that has changed a little bit this year,” said Carter.

The winter freeze knocked out some of the peach crop, so the fruit is coming in about 3 weeks late this year. The blueberries and blackberries are right on time.

“The good news is we still have a fair number of peaches on the later varieties of trees. As we get into June we will start picking a lot more peaches,” said Carter.

It is not really the point though. For Jake, this is just another reminder of a life lesson he watched his grandfather and his dad live out...

“To be able to take things as they come whether it be on this farm or in life and have a positive outlook on it. It is something that, it’s our choice right?” said Carter.

While this place has grown and changed over the years---some things aren’t for changing. The farm is still family-run. This is a place where leaving your phone at home is encouraged, where a person’s connection with the land is taught and valued.

“With all the negativity in the world, we strive we are trying to strive to create a wholesome atmosphere, for families to come out and put down their devices for a short period of time and get that one-on-one connection with each other,” said Carter, “Planting a crop, nurturing that crop taking what the good lord gives us- whether it be rain or weather and watching that crop come to fruition. I think that is the joy of farming.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.