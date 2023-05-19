Waynesboro senior accused of running crack house

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A team of deputies descended on a Waynesboro neighborhood to make a drug bust this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities said they suspected crack cocaine was being sold from the residence.

Team members took the home’s owner, 66-year-old Fair Brown Patterson, into custody without incident.

A search of Patterson and his home resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of crack and two illegal firearms, according to authorities.

Patterson was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on suspicion of:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Theft by receiving stolen firearm.

Possession/distribution of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care.

