USC Aiken Eventing Team prepares for national championship

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken is sending six riders and horses to the Intercollegiate Eventing Championship.

For some in the group, it will be their first time competing, so a lot of prep work is happening. It’s also the largest group in school history to be sent.

We hit the stables to ask what this means to the team. Say hello to Donkey the horse.

“He is a big puppy, and he loves attention,” said Carson Langenberg, USC Aiken Eventing Team president.

For nearly five years, Carson Langenberg and Donkey have been working together almost every day.

“He needs to be in shape to get me through the course safely. I need to be in shape so I can be able to stay with him through everything and make the decisions we have to make,” said Langenberg.

Now they’re getting ready to ride together at the Intercollegiate Eventing Championship.

“Our teams are gonna have their work set out for them, and have to work really really hard in order to show people what we’ve got,” she said.

Langenberg is one of six riders competing from USC Aiken. She says it takes them months of work to get ready for an event like this.

“It’s not something you can just wake up, sign yourself up for, and go do. These horses need to be mentally and physically prepared, as well as me as the rider,” said Lanenberg.

Langenberg and Donkey have never competed in a national championship before. They’re looking forward to the opportunity.

“It means the world. We are so so excited to go compete and represent USC Aiken,” she said.

That event starts on May 26 in Tryon, North Carolina.

