Unidentified pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of an unidentified pedestrian after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night, according to officials.

The call came in around 10:18 p.m. where the 30 to 40-year-old woman was found at East Hill Street at Salem Road in Thomson, authorities say.

According to Coroner Paul Johnson, he arrived on the scene and pronounced the African American woman dead at 10:50 p.m.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Thomson Police are investigating and attempting to identify the woman and locate next of kin, authorities say.

