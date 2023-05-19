Submit Photos/Videos
Second person has died after Charlotte construction site fire

A construction company owner said both victims worked for him.
WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday's massive fire in Charlotte's SouthPark area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday’s massive fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.

Keith Suggs, owner of KVS Windows and Doors, a Georgia-based construction company, confirmed the deaths of the two construction workers to WBTV.

Suggs confirms both men who died worked for him, one of those workers being Demonte Sherrill.

Until the family is notified, WBTV is not sharing the second victim’s identity.

Charlotte firefighters said Thursday that 15 people had been rescued from the blaze, but two remained unaccounted for.

Firefighters remain on the scene on Liberty Row Drive as they continue to douse hotspots.

Officials are holding a press conference Friday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the fire.




