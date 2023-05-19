Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Labor market shows another strong month in Georgia, South Carolina

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - It’s still a job-seeker’s market on both sides of the Savannah River, according to labor statistics released this week by officials in Georgia and South Carolina.

In Georgia

Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in April for the ninth month in a row, although that’s up from the all-time low of 2.9% in April 2022.

MORE | Workforce program, millions in grants coming to Augusta area

Beyond the stable jobless rate, there’s other good news in the labor force. After months of stagnation, the labor force added more than 10,000 workers for the second straight month, showing that the number of job seekers has not hit a ceiling.

NATIONAL NUMBERS:

  • The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April from 3.5% in March. The national jobless rate was 3.6% a year ago.

The labor force and the number of people working in Georgia both hit all-time highs again, while the number of people who were unemployed was flat at 165,000.

The number of workers on Georgia employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — is measured by a separate survey. Payrolls rose by 10,000 from March to April, reaching 4.89 million. That’s about 110,000 more than in April 2022.

About 5,000 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended May 13.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 34,000 in the week that ended May 6.

In South Carolina

Overall, labor market conditions in South Carolina show high rates of openings, hires, and quits and low rates of layoffs, according to figures from March.

Openings and layoffs ticked up modestly, whereas hires and quits fell slightly.

MORE | Owner of bakery in Sylvania recalls fire that destroyed business

“What we are seeing here are numbers consistent with an economy that is experiencing near-record low unemployment,” said Dr. Bryan Grady at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. “People looking for a new job or considering entering the workforce have many opportunities available. Conversely, we are diligently working with businesses across South Carolina to ensure that they have the workers they need to grow and prosper.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Tayron Kirkland
16-year-old killed by Aiken County traffic accident
Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.
Intruders put Westside High School on lockdown in Augusta
Deja Dotson
12th suspect arrested in double murder at motorcycle club
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber...
S.C. bodycam images reveal fake pregnant belly drug bust
Deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,500 grams of cocaine in a fake rubber...
Fake pregnant belly drug bust case
Georgia digital driver's license
Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses for travelers