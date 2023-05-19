How Augusta will use millions in grants to improve parks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how Augusta leaders plan to spend nearly $4 million in state funds to upgrade local parks.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the grants Thursday among $225 million awarded statewide for 142 projects that improve quality of life in places disproportionately impacted by the COVID pandemic.

At Boykin Road Park, a $1.7 million grant will be used to revitalize it from an athletic park to a passive park. Features will include comfort stations, picnic shelters, a walking track, a sustainable playground with an interactive water feature, new lighting and a community garden with outdoor fitness equipment for seniors.

At May Park, $2.2 million will be used to add parking, a picnic shelter, seating and a walking track and replace the old comfort station, tennis and basketball courts, and the grills. There will also be improvements inside the community center, including renovations to the restrooms, locker rooms and steam rooms.

In downtown Augusta, $1.8 million will be used for the Jones Street alley project to create a direct connection between Jones Street and the Augusta Common. Added sidewalks and alley space will provide opportunities for more community events and improve foot traffic between the central business district, the convention center and the Augusta Common.

“We are in the middle of construction of the new Henry Brigham Community Center, just finished improvements to Jamestown Park, and replaced the playground at the community center in Blythe; we will begin improvements at Fleming Park and Dyess Park shortly and now we can add two more projects that will benefit our entire community” said Maurice McDowell, director of the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department.

Other grants awarded in Augusta include:

Renovation project at 1903 Division St. for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta, $2.2 million.

Salvation Army community park and recreation area, $2.2 million.

Other grants in the CSRA

EMANUEL COUNTY

Repairs to Connie Kight Recreation Center, $2 million.

Renovation of ball fields, 2.2 million.

Construction of Olympic-size county pool, $2.17 million.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Park, $2.2 million.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Upgrades to recreation park, $2.2 million.

JENKINS COUNTY

Improvements to 20-acre sports complex, $2.2 million.

McDUFFIE COUNTY

Three-acre recreation facility, $2.2 million.

WAYNESBORO

Enhancements to Sixth Street Park, $2.2 million.

