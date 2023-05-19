Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown man dies after stepdaughter admits shooting him

By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman now faces a murder charge in the shooting of her 67-year-old stepfather, who died Friday after she shot him and turned herself in earlier in the week.

Clarence Jordan died at 12:07 p.m. Friday, according to Grovetown police.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Grove Landing Way, where officials say they found Clarence Jordan in the garage after the woman shot him multiple times.

Tasha Lawrence, 44, came to the home to bring her mother flowers, and when she arrived, she saw Jordan sitting in the garage, according to the police department.

Officials say the two had an ongoing disagreement. Lawrence then retrieved a gun from her car and shot Jordan.

She then threw the flowers on the ground and drove off, neighbors say.

According to officials, Lawrence drove to the Grovetown Police Department, where she turned herself in and confessed to the shooting.

