Georgia launches digital driver’s licenses for travelers

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services will begin to offer residents to switch to a digital driver’s license or ID.

Customers will be able to securely present their digital driver’s license and ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints.

Georgia is the largest state to provide this capability to their residents enabling an easy, fast and secure way for Georgians to present their driver’s license or ID — without needing to take out their physical card.

“Get ready to reimagine the way you use your driver’s license,” said Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We value the opportunity to work with Apple and TSA to bring this convenience to our residents.”

A digital driver’s license is voluntary and comes at no additional cost, and Georgians must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

How to get started

Georgia residents must have a valid and easily readable Georgia driver’s license or ID card, as well as an iPhone 8 or later or Apple Watch 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You must also have your device set to the United States.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Georgia residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone select “Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.

Please note that it could take up to 48 hours for Georgia to appear as an option in Apple Wallet.

How to use it

A Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet is accepted at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports https://www.tsa.gov/digital-id around the country.

To present a Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet.

Learn more

For more information including access to informational videos on Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID on iPhone and Apple Watch, visit https://dds.georgia.gov/georgia-licenseid/ga-digital-drivers-license.

Information about Apple Wallet can be found at https://learn.wallet.apple/id.

