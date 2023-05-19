Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former teacher’s aide accused of licking a boy’s feet is back in deputies’ custody over a new allegation that emerged while he was out on bond in a seven-count grand jury molestation case.

Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested again around 9 a.m. Friday in Columbia County on a charge of criminal attempt of child molestation, according to deputies. Bond was denied.

He hadn’t been booked into jail by 12:25 p.m., but authorities said he would be soon.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams stressed that his staff had opposed bond on the grand jury molestation charges.

An indictment shows Rollins is accused of molesting several kids during his time as a teacher’s aide . He worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta before he resigned after the school learned of the January foot-licking incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Prosecutors requested that bond be denied for Rollins in the grand jury case, but Judge Amanda Heath disagreed.

She set bond at $35,000, with conditions including:

Rollins must follow a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He must have no contact with the victims.

He must have no contact with the location where the incidents are alleged to have happened.

He must attend all court proceedings.

After the foot-licking case emerged, Rollins was named in a grand jury indictment that stated the Richmond County School System received information on Feb. 1 about a male paraprofessional teacher possibly touching female students inappropriately. It lists four female victims.

Rollins was arrested Friday on the grand jury warrant, according to jail records, which show his bond was set at $38,700. That’s in spite of the fact that Rollins was not listed on a bond calendar.

The district hired Rollins on Aug. 11, 2022, as a general paraprofessional.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Some of his responsibilities included serving as an assistant to the teacher and assisting with the supervision of students while promoting activities to enhance the social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development of students.

Another responsibility was to maintain the same high level of ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students as expected by the teacher.

On Jan. 17, he was placed on administrative leave by the school district. Less than three weeks later, he sent an email to the school district stating he was resigning from his position due to the situation at hand and that it would be in his best interest to step down and seek different employment.

We do not know the place where the incidents from the indictment happened. But on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park, he’s accused of sucking, licking, and kissing a child’s foot, an incident that also led to a molestation charge .

The foot-licking case remains unresolved.

