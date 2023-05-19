Submit Photos/Videos
Empty ammo magazine found on Columbia County school bus

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An empty ammunition magazine for a gun caused some alarm Friday on a Columbia County school bus, but there was no danger, school officials said.

Parents of Lakeside High School, Lakeside Middle School and South Columbia Elementary students were notified about it in a letter Friday.

The empty magazine was found during a daily, routine sweep of the bus. There was no firearm or ammunition present.

“Upon further investigation, the owner of the empty magazine was discovered and there was no threat made to any students or staff at any time,” parents were told in the letter.

School officials noted that while it wasn’t a true true emergency, they felt parents should be notified of the outcome.

