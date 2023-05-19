Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Drier Today with cooler than average temperatures. Few storms this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows today were seasonal near 60. Afternoon highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day, most likely after dinnertime and around sunset. Warm highs are expected Saturday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front finally pushes through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Our pattern looks to stay wet early next week with scattered showers expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s most days next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

